Kid says to mom she can’t sleep as she is scared of this vegetable. Watch adorably funny video

Videos capturing cute interactions of kids with their parents are often absolutely delightful to watch. Just like this video on Instagram that shows a kid running to her mom to say that she cannot sleep because she is afraid of a particular vegetable.

“Emmy [heart], she is scared,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip that shows a sweet interaction between the little one and her mom will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video opens to show a kid running inside a room while saying “I have to go tell mommy.” Upon entering the room, she looks at her mom and says “Hi”. She then goes on to say that she cannot sleep as she is afraid. When her mom asks her what she is scared of, the kid instantly replies “Broccoli.”

Take a look at the sweet and hilarious video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 5.3 million views. The share has also gathered several comments from people.

“Cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness the cutest fear ever,” posted another. “Aww,” expressed another. “‘Scared of Brocolis’. How adorable. Little sweet angel face baby doll,” commented a third. “Adorable,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or laughing out loud emoticons.