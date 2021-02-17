Kid sings Let It Go with uncle, video of their sweet performance wins hearts
In today’s edition of super cute videos which may leave you with a huge smile on your face, here is the clip of a performance by a kid named Marleigh and her uncle Chris. The sweetness of the video has now won people over. There is a high possibility that it will have the same effect on your too.
Shared on the kid’s personal Instagram profile, which is managed by her uncle, the video shows the duo singing their hearts out. The clip opens to show Chris holding a baseball bat pretending it to be a microphone. Within seconds, Marleigh joins in and the duo sings the song Let It Go from the movie Frozen.
“Marleigh wearing a bow and a dress is even more shocking than this performance,” shared with this caption, the video is a delight to watch.
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5.3 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some wrote how the video made them happy, others applauded Marleigh’s performance.
“LET IT GO, let it go Uncle Chris, let the bat go! You sang that so beautifully Mar!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is my favorite video at the moment. Thank you uncle Chris and Mar for giving us this content,” shared another.
“Marleigh said give me this mic it’s my time to shine... go get it Mar,” said a third. "Cannot. Handle. The. Cuteness," expressed a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
