Kid thinks he is recording mom’s dance, she tricks him into capturing his reaction. Watch viral video

Social media platforms are filled with videos showing people trying out different trends. One such trend is where people trick their loved ones into filming themselves under the pretense of recording something else. The results are often absolutely adorable and a tad bit hilarious to watch. One such video was shared on Instagram and it shows a son’s reaction to his mother dancing. What makes the clip amazing is how cutely the little one reacts while thinking that he is recording his mom.

Instagram user Madison Chavez posted the video on her page. “The end, why am I bawling at this trend?! He’s SO CUTE,” she wrote and shared the video of her son. The clip opens to show the mom dancing. It then shows how the kid keeps on smiling while thinking that he is recording his mom dancing.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further received tons of comments from people.

“That smile screams ‘my mom is beautiful and I am too’ and it makes me smile,” shared an Instagram user. “The eyes chico. The eyes never lie, his eyes are full of love for his mom,” posted another. “This trend makes me cry and smile all at the same time. He’s so cute,” expressed a third. “This is the absolute sweetest video! He just adores his mama!,” wrote a fourth.