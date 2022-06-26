Kid thinks no one showed up for his graduation, gets sad. Watch what happens next

When people share important moments with their family and friends, they become all the more beautiful. Expectedly, it is disheartening for anyone if their close ones miss their essential event. That is what this kid felt who thought no one came to his graduation ceremony. Shared on Instagram a video showcases what happened next and the wholesome twist may leave you smiling.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Insta page. “The way his face lit up…” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the kid entering the venue and walking toward his designated seat. The boy is visibly sad and at one point even wipes his tears. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at what happens next.

The video was shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than two million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“As someone who never had someone in the audience, he'll never forget that moment. Ever,” posted an Instagram user. “The sudden beam in his face,” shared another. “I missed my son's first kinder performance because I had to work and he was so sad when he came home. It haunts me till this day and it’s been 8 years,” recalled a third. “Me when I used to spot my parents during annual function,” commented a fourth. “Oh how I can relate,” wrote a fifth.

