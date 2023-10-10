Kid wears costume with flashing lights inside flight, video sparks debate

A video of a kid wearing a costume with flashing lights while travelling on a flight was shared online. This dress with persistent blinking lights has divided netizens. While the playful attire amused some, others were less enthusiastic to consider it humorous. A few even highlighted that flashes from the dress can prove to be harmful for those with epilepsy.

The image shows the kid wearing a costume with flashing lights. (TikTok/@malecastellon)

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way onto Instagram. It was shared on a page called Passenger Shaming. The Insta page is filled with videos that show unusual, bizarre, and, at times, cringeworthy behaviours of passengers travelling on the flight.

This video of the kid’s costume with light was posted with a simple caption that reads, “WWYD? [What would you do].” The video opens to show the inside of a plane filled with passengers. Within moments, rays of flashing lights are seen inside the cabin. As the camera pans to the other side, the reason behind that becomes clear. The light is coming from a white coloured costume worn by a kid. The video ends with the costume’s blue, pink, orange, and green lights flashing incessantly.

Take a look at this flight video below:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since then, it has collected close to one million views. The share has also accumulated several comments. While some expressed that the video captures a lighthearted moment, others didn’t hold back while expressing their disapproval.

Here’s what people wrote while expressing their opinions about this video:

“It's a kid being a kid, let them enjoy their flight. I get more annoyed with people who talk loudly and who have their reading lights on. Reading lights at night is the real mood destroyed,” shared an Instagram user. “Cute in theory, but a major trigger for someone with epilepsy. Mom of an epileptic here. Seizures aren’t something to mess around with,” added another.

“I would do nothing. Children are children, they’re happy and not fussy. A win is a win,” joined a third. “Really inconsiderate parents,” wrote a fourth. Iterating the question being asked in the caption of the video - what would you do?

