Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

If you're someone who often keeps up with Internet trends, then you may know who Anushrut is. This little boy from Nagpur went all sorts of viral when his father uploaded a video of him getting a haircut back in November last year. Anushrut's adorable tantrums won many netizens' hearts. They also made the recording super famous. Well, if you're someone who enjoyed watching Anushrut get a haircut, then here is a video you must check out. This recording, which shows the little boy getting another trim, is bound to make you giggle just like the first one did.

Anushrut’s father, Anup, shared this recording on his Twitter account. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "My baby Anushrut Haircut is Back - 2.1".

The recording shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair. The barber snips away at the little boy's hair whilst talking to him to make him feel comfortable. However, Anushrut seems to be having none of it and responds to the hairdresser in the sassiest fashion.

Check out this hilariously cute conversation here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform on January 22, this recording has captured netizens' attention. The video has over 2,200 views. The tweet in itself has accumulated more than 300 likes, along with many appreciative comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the post. One person said, "So sweeeeeeet".

Another individual wrote, "Very smart and cute". "I want to cuddle this munchkin. He made my day. I love him totally," read one comment under the share.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

