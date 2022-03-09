Kids driving toy cars can park like pros. Viral video will wow you

A video showing kids maneuvering their toy cars perfectly has created a buzz online. Shared on Facebook, the video is both amusing and amazing to watch. There is a chance that after seeing the clip you’ll like to applaud for the kids.

The video is a compilation of clips that were originally posted on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform. Both profiles have other videos that show the kids driving various kinds of toy cars. The compilation video went crazy viral after it was shared on Facebook in a page called Supercar Blondie. The page is managed by Alexandra Mary "Alex" Hirschi. She is a vlogger based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and is known for her videos on “coolest cars, tech, luxury and gaming in the world.”

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has racked up millions of views. Till now, it has amassed nearly 14 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video.

“They’re better drivers than most adults,” wrote a Facebook user agreeing with the caption shared along with the post. “He’s driving and parking really well for someone his age. Looks like he’s having fun,” shared another. “He can parallel park better than me,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the kids driving their toy cars like pros? Did the video leave you stunned?

