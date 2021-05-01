Kid’s rendition of Bob Dylan’s Blowin' in the Wind goes viral. Video will win your heart

A video showcasing Indian fusion band Advaita’s bassist Gaurav Chintamani’s son singing the iconic song Blowin' in the Wind has gone viral. His melodious rendition of the song, originally sung by Bob Dylan, may leave you mesmerised.

“1 of our favourite books is the illustrated “Blowin’ In The Wind” by #johnjmuth. That book, this song has helped answer the questions that the little dude has asked us, on race, freedom, equality. Those questions, this song will never stop being relevant,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 19,000 views. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Thanks to you and your son for lifting my heart and spirits with this. I hope that your little boy's future will be in a world closer to the ideals of this beautiful song,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a beautiful rendition of this Dylan song. Beautiful young voice and a beautiful smile. Brought me joy,” expressed another. “Such a beautiful rendition of such an inspiring song!” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

