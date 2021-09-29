Kids worried about growth of their teeth seek PM Modi, Assam CM's help

Two siblings have captured people’s attention thanks to their letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas. The images of the letters, shared in a Facebook post, have amused people and gone viral. They show the kids asking the leaders for help regarding the development of their teeth. There is a chance that the post will leave you giggling too.

Facebook user Mukhtar Ahmed shared the letters. “To Himanta Biswa Sarma Narendra Modi …From my niece Rawza (6yrs) and nephew Aryan (5yrs). N.B. Trust me, I’m not home, I’m on duty, my niece and nephew wrote on their own perhaps…PS: Please do the needful for their teeth as they can’t chew their favourite food,” he wrote while sharing the pictures.

The images show that Rawza’s letter is addressed to “Dear Himanta mama,” and Aryan’s is for “Dearest Modiji.”

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared has gone all kinds of viral online. It has been re-shared by several across different social media platforms.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also replied to the kids while re-posting an article about the letter on Twitter. “I’ll be happy to arrange a good dentist in Guwahati for you so that we can enjoy your favourite food together,” he wrote.

Ahmed also shared a reply and wrote, “Thanks a ton Sir @himantabiswa. I’m their Mama (maternal uncle), and the Kids (Rawza and Aryan) are eagerly waiting for u to have enjoy the meal with you. Hope to get the response Sir.-From Rawza,Aryan.”

