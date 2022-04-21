Kili Paul recreates trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast in a viral video. Watch

If you're familiar with social media trends, particularly those on Instagram, there's a good chance you've heard of Kili Paul. This Internet sensation from Tanzania, Africa, has over 3.5 million followers on his Instagram page. And he frequently uses his profile to distribute viral videos that are currently trending. And nowadays, after lip-syncing to Yash's ‘Violence Violence’ dialogue from KGF: Chapter 2, he has been taking a dip in the acting pool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This time he has recreated the trailer of actor Thalapathy Vijay's 2022 movie - Beast that released on April 13. Kili Paul has shared this video that has now gone viral with a caption that reads, “Beast Movie Trailer. Meaner…Leaner…Stronger.” He also tagged Sun Pictures in the caption. It is an Indian film distribution and production studio based in Chennai and behind the movie Beast.

The caption was complete with a few hashtags like #kilipaul, #neemapaul, #india, #tanzania, #bollywood, #tamil, #tollywood, #reels, #trailer, #instagood, #instagram, #instadaily and one for his tribe - #maasai. He has shared this video on Instagram jointly with his sister Neema Paul, who also makes an appearance at the end of this video.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting Kili Paul’s acting skills. It has also received more than 1.3 million views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “Killing it, fam. Let’s go.” “Angry young man,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Swag brother.” “Ha awesome, “ reads a fourth comment.

What are your thoughts on this viral video by Internet sensation Kili Paul?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON