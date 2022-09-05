Kili Paul, sister Neema's sassy take on Kala Chashma wows netizens, video goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's starrer Kala Chashma has taken the Internet by storm as people from across the world are tempted to fall on the ground and raise their torsos to show some sassy dance moves. Hopping on the bandwagon is influencer Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul in their recent dance video. The video featuring the brother-sister duo has attracted millions of eyeballs and may even prompt you to shake a leg.

"Neema couldn't keep up, but love this," wrote Kili Paul while tagging the Norwegian dance group Quick Style. The caption also accompanied several hashtags, including #kilipaul, #neemapaul, and #india. The video opens to show Kili Paul walking with the help of a stick like an old man while his sister Neema is standing at a distance. As the video progresses, he collides with a piece of wood lying on the ground and falls, and sister Neema comes to the rescue. At this moment, Kili Paul shakes his torso and dances enthusiastically to the peppy track while his sister tries to match his energy.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received nearly 2.5 million views, and the comments section is full of heart and fire emoticons.

"Future movie stars," expressed an individual with several emoticons. "If you can sit still to this… You're dead" wrote another with laughing emoticons. "I am obsessed with this song. Where are the dark sunglasses?" enquired a third. "Very nice," shared a fourth.