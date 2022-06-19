After ‘Kala Chashma’, Norway dance group grooves to ‘Sadi Gali’. Watch

If you are an avid social media user, you might have seen dance videos of the Norway dance crew Quick Style. The group that impressed netizens with their sassy take on Bollywood songs such as ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, and ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal’ are back with another power-packed video. And this time, they are grooving on Kangana Ranaut’s hit song ‘Sadi Gali’ from the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. The video is going all kinds of viral and may even prompt you to shake a leg.

Quick Style shared the video on their official Instagram page. “We are not done yet!” they wrote while sharing a video on Instagram with several emoticons and hashtags. The video shows men wearing suits and shades dancing their hearts out to Bollywood hits at one of their lead dancers’ nuptials.

Watch the stunning dance video here:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received over 1.1. million views and amassed more than 1.36 lakh likes. And the numbers only seem to be increasing.

“SADIII GALLLIIIIIIII,” wrote Yasin Tatby, one of the dancers’ in the viral video, with fire emoticons. “We are also not tired yet,” shared an Instagram user. “I love these boys. What swag!! Such fine, fun dancers. Raising the standards high. Also #friendshipgoals,” commented another. “Damnnnn! Why so good? Love,” expressed an individual.

What are your thoughts on this amazing dance performance of the Norway dance crew?