Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

People couldn't stop appreciating the kind man's gestures.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 08:05 PM IST
The image shows a man cleaning his nieghbour's back porch.(Screenshot)

If you’re looking for a video which will make your day brighter, this clip of a helpful neighbour may just be what the doctor ordered. The video captures the kindness of a man perfectly.

Originally shared on TikTok by the man’s wife, the video captured people’s attention after being shared on Instagram. It is now being re-posted by many across different platforms.

“And he did it all in flip flops,” reads the caption of the Instagram post. The video opens to show what the man is doing. Texts appearing on the screen help people understand the context of his actions.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared about 20 hours ago, the post has gathered over 1,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Some shared similar stories of kind neighbours they had.

“My neighbor did that for me when hurricane Harvey hit here and I lost a big tree in my front yard and my husband was working in Houston without asking he just came over with his saw and cut it up for me and went home. We need more men like these,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness what a sweet thing to do! You are lucky to have such a wonderful husband!” shared another. “What a great neighbor!!!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

