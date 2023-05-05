Home / Trending / King Charles has a rare frog named after him. Did you know?

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 05, 2023 01:33 PM IST

According to the official website of the British Royal Family, the frog is called Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi or Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog.

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on May 6. Amid the various social media posts about the coronation and the King, a news about a rare frog species named after King Charles is going viral. According to the official website of the British Royal Family, the frog is called Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi or Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog.

The rare species of the frog was named after King Charles to honour him.(Instagram/@theroyalfamily, Twitter)
The rare species of the frog got its name back in 2008 to honour the then Prince Charles who has always supported environmental campaigns, reports Huffington Post. He has been campaigning for decades to help save the remaining rainforests of the world.

The frog is a brown-coloured amphibian that has large orange blotches all over its body. It was discovered by Dr Luis A Coloma, an Ecuadorian scientist. Initially, the species was discovered among preserved museum specimens. However, later Coloma led a team of scientists to the homeland of the frog and discovered a few living amphibians.

King Charles’ coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London. The event will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Alongside, King Charles III, Camilla, The Queen Consort, will also be crowned.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
