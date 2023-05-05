Artist makes Kings Charles' portrait on toasts using Marmite to celebrate coronation. Watch

King Charles III will officially be crowned on May 6, 2023. Ahead of the big day, the preparations are in full swing. In fact, numerous people have also shared their excitement on social media. One person even made a portrait of King Charles on toasts using Marmite. For the unversed, Marmite is a British savoury spread that has a salty and strong taste. King Charles portrait using made using Marmite to celebrate his coronation.(Twitter/@Nathanwyburn)

In the post shared by Nathan Wyburn, he says that he made King Charles' portrait on toasts using Marmite to celebrate King's coronation. In the post, he also shared a video where he can be seen making this portrait on toasts. He also shared a few pictures of the final artwork.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 12,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "You must have had a hard time not nibbling... that certainly is the way to toast the King! Well done, sir!" Another shared, "So very British, well done!" A third posted, "Incredible."