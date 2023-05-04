Home / Trending / King Charles heartwarming gesture for Kate Middleton ahead of the coronation

King Charles heartwarming gesture for Kate Middleton ahead of the coronation

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 04, 2023 04:02 PM IST

King Charles' coronation is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned along with the King.

Coronation of King Charles III is just two days away. Expectedly, the Internet is abuzz with news related to this historic event that is scheduled to take place on May 6. Amid those, a sweet gesture by King Charles for his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has gone viral.

King Charles heartwarming gesture for Kate Middleton may win your heart.(Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales, Instagram/@theroyalfamily)
King Charles heartwarming gesture for Kate Middleton may win your heart.(Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales, Instagram/@theroyalfamily)

King Charles’ coronation will reportedly have a slimmed-down ‘guestlist’ compared to late Queen Elizabeth’s big day which was attended by nearly 8,000 guests. According to Daily Mail, the king showed a heartwarming gesture by inviting Kate Middleton’s family to the event. Reportedly, her entire family have been invited.

Also Read: King Charles’ Coronation: 10 interesting facts about the ceremony and its history

This is not the first time that the sweet bond between the duo has created headlines. During the wedding speech for Kate and William, the King said that she is like a daughter he never had and that they are "lucky to have her”, reports Mirror.

The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey. Along with the King, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned. The formal celebrations include a possession that will set off from Buckingham Palace and end after reaching Westminster Abbey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
king charles iii kate middleton viral + 1 more
king charles iii kate middleton viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out