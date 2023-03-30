King Charles reacts as man tries to hand him Burger King crown. Watch

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla were strolling by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin when they came across a group of people wearing paper crowns given away by the fast food giant Burger King. As they met people who had gathered to see them, an individual offered a ‘surprise coronation’ by taking off the Burger King crown and trying to hand it to King Charles. The royal fan told him, “This is for you, if you want it.” King Charles politely refused the paper crown and said, “I am alright.” He then continued to move through the crowded streets, greeting fans. Now, a video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

King Charles meeting royal fans in Germany. (Twitter/@RoyalFamily and @cariolisima)

“King Charles was offered a paper crown, in the first official state pledge to Germany today. At the Brandenburg Gate, he was met by supporters wearing ‘Burger King’ crowns who offered it to the king,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Ahead of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s first state visit to Germany, the royals issued a statement on Twitter saying that they hoped to deepen the ‘longstanding friendship between two nations.’ After landing in Berlin, the royals were greeted by a 21-gun salute and a flypast by two fighter jets.

At a state banquet, King Charles, in his speech, thanked Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his ‘unforgettable hospitality’. He added, “Over all these years, and in so many ways, I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations and by the vitality of our partnership in countless areas.”

