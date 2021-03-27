Home / Trending / Kiren Rijiju shares video of Indian army jawans dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh
Kiren Rijiju shares video of Indian army jawans dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh

"It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh," Kiren Rijiju tweeted while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The image shows the army jawans dancing.(Twitter/@KirenRijiju)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took to Twitter to share a video of Indian army jawans dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Since being shared, the video has won people over. There is a chance that it’ll leave you smiling too.

“It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

The video opens to shows two army jawans dancing to a peppy song. A few others are seen sitting around enjoying the performance. What makes the video even more amazing is the beautiful Pangong Tso Lake in the backdrop.

The video, till now, has gathered nearly 1.1 lakh views – and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“How lovely,” wrote a Twitter user. “The background is so beautiful,” expressed another. “My dad was in the paramilitary forces. Proud of him. Proud of what our defence forces do,” said a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Kiren Rijiju?

