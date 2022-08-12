Kiren Rijiju shares video of Udit Narayan singing Aisa Des Hai Mera at his office. Watch

Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to share a wonderful video of a melodious performance by Udit Narayan. The video shows the veteran singer singing the song Aisa Des Hai Mera from the film Veer-Zaara. The wonderful video may leave you stunned.

“One Whole Generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs & uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan ji made a courtesy call,” Rijiju wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the singer sitting in the minister’s officer. He is seen singing the song in his magical voice. The song was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder. The hit number featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Rijiju, while replying to his own post, also shared a few pictures. “It was nice meeting Udit Narayan Ji. Can't forget his unforgettable songs like; Papa kehte hai bada naam, Ae mere hum safar, Koi mil gaya, Pehla nasha, Bholi si surat, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani, Kaho na pyaar hai, Mein nikla gadda leke, Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se .....,” he wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over one lakh views. It has also received close to 6,100 likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sir knowing your love for music, especially old melodies, this live rendition from Udit Narayan ji must have been a wonderful moment...,” commented a Twitter user. “Very sweet voice,” expressed another. “Some of his songs are like old flames. Just can’t get over them,” wrote a third.

