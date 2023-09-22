Kirsten Dunst’s Spider-Man loving son has ‘no clue’ she was MJ

Kirsten Dunst shared a never-seen-before picture of her son on Instagram along with a sweet revelation. The picture she shared shows her son holding a Spider-Man umbrella. Along with the photo she added how the little one has no idea that she was once a part of Spider-Man films. Dunst played the role of Mary Jane ‘MJ’ Watson in the original Spider-Man film series in the 2000s.

The image on the left is a scene from Spider-Man showing Kirsten Dunst and the pic on right shows her son. (Screengrab, Instagram/@kirstendunst)

“Has no clue his mom was MJ,” Dunst wrote while posting the photo. The image shows the little one wearing a red t-shirt. His face is hidden behind an umbrella designed with Spider-Man's mask. She also gave a shoutout to her husband Jesse Plemons for capturing the picture. Dunst met Plemons on the set of Fargo in 2015. They are proud parents to two kids Ennis and James.

Take a look at this picture shared by Kirsten Dunst:

The post was shared some four days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3.5 lakh likes. From sharing their reactions to the kid's picture to remembering Dunst's character, people posted varied comments.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul reacted to the post and wrote, “Haha… Love this so much.” A few others too echoed the same sentiment and added how much they love the post.

Here’s how some others reacted to the post:

“And when he realizes it,” posted an individual. “Wait till he grows up and finds out her mom was the OG MJ,” added another. “And the best MJ ever,” praised a third. “Someday, but not today,” commented a fourth. “You have to let us all know his reaction when he finds out,” urged a fifth.

Kirsten Dunst as MJ

Dunst played the the role of MJ in Sam Raimi's original 2002 franchise of Spider-Man. She played the love interest of Peter Parker, a role essayed by Tobey Maguire. Her last appearance as the character was in 2007 in the film Spider-Man 3.

