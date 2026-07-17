'Kismat kahan se kahan le aayi': Man works as security guard at college where he studied

A man's emotional journey from being a student at a college to working there as a security guard has left many people reflecting on life's uncertainties. A video shared on Instagram shows a security guard opening up about how he once arrived at the same campus with dreams of pursuing higher education, but financial struggles changed the course of his life.

From student to security guard at the same college

From a student’s dream to a guard’s uniform at the same college. (Instagram/@itsmr_modifier)

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The post was shared by Instagram user Sahil. The caption read, "Jis college me padhne ke liye aaye the, aaj vahi guard ki naukri kar rahe hai."

In the video, Sahil can be seen speaking to a young security guard at the college. The guard shares that seeing himself in a security uniform at the same place where he once dreamed of studying feels overwhelming.

"Abh apne aap ko guard ki line ke andar dekhte ho toh mujhe khud ko bada feel hota hai. Kayi baar jaise students milte hain toh unse main milta hu na, toh uss time kya bataun, andar se kai baar rota bhi hun ki yaar batao kismat kahan se kahan le aayi," he said.

Recalling his past, he revealed that he had once come to the college hoping to take admission in BTech. However, his family's financial condition gradually worsened, making it difficult for him to continue his education.

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{{^usCountry}} "Ek time aisa bhi tha ki BTech ki admission ke liye aaya tha. Dheere dheere financially condition bahut kharab hone lag gayi thi. 3D animation ke liye try kar raha tha main apna BSc in 3D Animation and Game Designer. Magar nahi ho paaya. Aage sab kuch kar nahi sakte hain," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Ek time aisa bhi tha ki BTech ki admission ke liye aaya tha. Dheere dheere financially condition bahut kharab hone lag gayi thi. 3D animation ke liye try kar raha tha main apna BSc in 3D Animation and Game Designer. Magar nahi ho paaya. Aage sab kuch kar nahi sakte hain," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The security guard also spoke about his interest and skills in 3D designing, saying he had knowledge of professional software including 3D Studio Max, Cinema 4D and ZBrush. He said he often receives encouragement from law students who ask him to continue pursuing his passion.

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"Mujhe kitne law ke students milke jaate hain ki paaji, aap aisa karo, continue karo, chahe jaise marzi karo. Kyunki mujhe 3D ki bahut knowledge thi pehle. Main professional software use karta tha. Bas vohi hai, shayad luck bhi nahi saath de raha tha," he said.

Check out the full video here.

Internet sends wishes and support

The video received several supportive reactions, with many users hoping he gets another opportunity to follow his dreams.

One person commented, "Never give up."

Another wrote, "Ek din sab kuch hoyega."

A user asked, "Is there any way we can help him?"

Others shared messages of encouragement, writing, "God bless him. Can we do something for him?", "Hope bro gets everything he wishes for," and "Good luck bro."

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One comment read, "That was a proud moment, bro. You are earning your living through hard work, not by begging. In the future, you will feel proud of yourself. Time heals."

Another user added, "Hope this guy finds a lot of success soon."