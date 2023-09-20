Kitchen hack shows how to take out every drop of ketchup from a bottle

Several kitchen hacks help us in our day-to-day lives. And now, another such hack featuring a ketchup bottle has gone viral on social media. It shows how one can take every drop of ketchup out of a bottle. The video was shared on Instagram by user Casey Rieger.

Woman used this hack to take out ketchup from the bottle. (Instagram/@Casey Rieger)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip opens to show Rieger explaining how she came across the hack on TikTok and thought it was genius. In the beginning, she taps the ketchup bottle on her palm to take out the leftover sauce. She then further shows a more efficient way to take out every drop in the bottle. (Also Read: Video showing kitchen hacks goes viral, Jennifer Garner shares it too)

Watch the video shared by Rieger here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on Instagram on August 30. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 3,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this kitchen hack:

An individual wrote, "Keep the bottle upside down instead of upright."

A second added, "Omg, I've been doing this for years, but thought I was the only one cause all of my family and friends think I'm nuts."

"Hahahaha, that is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my entire life. But it works!" expressed another.

A fourth shared, "It's great till the lid opens and you shoot ketchup all over your walls and ceiling- (from experience, don't do this.)"

A fifth commented, "Learned that from my higher school physics teacher, she was awesome."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A sixth said, "I did it, but the bottle cap opened up. Now there is a piece of art on my walls and ceiling which my wife is looking at. And I'm commenting on this from a shelter home."

"Keep the bottle upside-down, you don't have to struggle that much...there'll be no stress, just ketchup," posted another.

What are your thoughts on this kitchen hack?