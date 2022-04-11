Kitten discovers what sunlight is, lifts paw to touch it. Watch cute video

The internet is filled with videos of cute cats and kittens. and when it comes to kittens one gets to see how inquisitive they are about this world and how they get to learn something new each single day. just like this one video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has gone all kinds of viral all thanks to the cute kitty present in it.

The video opens to show this little kitten walking into the frame. The place that the kitten decides to sit is illuminated by a ray of sunlight falling onto it. But this happens to be the first time that this kitty realises that there is something such as sunlight and unfortunately it cannot be touched. Yet, this does not leave the kitty any less enthusiastic in its efforts to try to touch it with its paw.

The caption of the video is simply two emojis - that are of the sun and a cute cat. The video is way too cute for netizens to simply scroll through and the comments on it are overflowing and entirely too sweet! So there is a good chance that if you are a cat lover, then you won't be able to resist going ‘aww’ at this cat video.

Watch the video right here:

The kitten video has been posted on Instagram more than four days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and that too repeatedly, at this cute kitty and its actions. It has also received more than 1.6 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “his will go viral. Literally everyone in Vermont feels this way today after a long winter.” “Adding this to my ‘it’s been a long day here’s a kitten’ folder,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Be still my beating heart.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you mind petting this cute kitten?