Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kitten 'purrito' Coco meets cat Fritter for first time, snuggles ensue. Watch
trending

Kitten 'purrito' Coco meets cat Fritter for first time, snuggles ensue. Watch

The kitten and cat in the video are known as Coco and Fritter. These two became their chosen family within seconds of being near each other.
Cat meets kitten ‘purrito’ and gives endless snuggles, (instagram/@youngestoldcatlady)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Cats are the biggest snuggle bugs of all time! Some cats are friendly while others take their time to warm up to human beings. But once they do, there is no stopping them from snuggling with you all day every day.

But what happens when a grown-up cat meets a tiny baby kitten? This video is here to show you just that. These two became their chosen family within seconds of being near each other.

The cats in the video are known as Coco and Fritter where Fritter the cat gives continuous head bops to Coco the kitten. They had been fostered together by a prominent Instagram cat mom known as Ashley Morrison or the ‘Youngest Old Cat Lady’.

This video too, has been posted by Morrison where she posed a question to her followers and asked them if they could guess who these two cats were.

“Can you name those kitties? I know their adopter can,” she asked in the caption of this video.

RELATED STORIES

Watch the ball of fluff meeting its friend right here:

People were quick to guess who they were and had the cutest things to say!

“Love me some kitten burrito,” said an Instagram user. “You mean, purrito? - asked another with the cutest pun ever.

Even their adopter came in to join this virtual conversation when they said “Hi! It’s baby Coco” - putting all conjecture to rest.

“All the love I needed to see today,” said an apt comment.

What do you feel about this ‘aww-dorable’ bond?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats kitten
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cockapoo dog gives human a 'thank you' hug every time he goes out. Watch

Sania Mirza gives hand to husband Shoaib Malik, this is how he reacts. Watch

'Distinguished gentleman': Himalayan cat sits on top of door, looks cute. Watch

Dogs engage in yawning duel. Watch video for your daily dose of cuteness
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP