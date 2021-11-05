Kitten 'purrito' Coco meets cat Fritter for first time, snuggles ensue. Watch

Cats are the biggest snuggle bugs of all time! Some cats are friendly while others take their time to warm up to human beings. But once they do, there is no stopping them from snuggling with you all day every day.

But what happens when a grown-up cat meets a tiny baby kitten? This video is here to show you just that. These two became their chosen family within seconds of being near each other.

The cats in the video are known as Coco and Fritter where Fritter the cat gives continuous head bops to Coco the kitten. They had been fostered together by a prominent Instagram cat mom known as Ashley Morrison or the ‘Youngest Old Cat Lady’.

This video too, has been posted by Morrison where she posed a question to her followers and asked them if they could guess who these two cats were.

“Can you name those kitties? I know their adopter can,” she asked in the caption of this video.

Watch the ball of fluff meeting its friend right here:

People were quick to guess who they were and had the cutest things to say!

“Love me some kitten burrito,” said an Instagram user. “You mean, purrito? - asked another with the cutest pun ever.

Even their adopter came in to join this virtual conversation when they said “Hi! It’s baby Coco” - putting all conjecture to rest.

“All the love I needed to see today,” said an apt comment.

What do you feel about this ‘aww-dorable’ bond?

