Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kitten stuck inside car engine gets help from cops. Here's how it was rescued
trending

Kitten stuck inside car engine gets help from cops. Here's how it was rescued

Town of Ramapo Police Department posted the video on Facebook to show how they rescued the trapped kitten. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The officers helping the the kitten out of the engine.  (Facebook/Town of Ramapo Police Department)

In a scary incident, a tiny kitten got stuck inside the engine of a car and need some help to get out. Thankfully, a group of police officers came to its rescue and managed to safely remove it from the tough spot. A video of the kitten’s rescue has since been shared on Facebook and collected various reactions.

Town of Ramapo Police Department posted the video on Facebook. In their post, they explained that they received a call about the kitten being trapped and went to help the little animal. 

“On Thursday, Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a residence on Viola Rd in New Hempstead for a report of a kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle. After a lengthy struggle, the officers were able to safely remove the kitten from the car,” says the post.

Watch the video to see how the kitten was rescued. 

Shared on September 19, the video has collected various appreciative reactions on Facebook. 

“Thank you for helping this kitten!” shared a Facebook user. “Thank you for rescuing that poor baby. I hope it got a good home,” wrote another. “Heroes!” commented a third. 

RELATED STORIES

What do you think about this rescue? 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kitten cats
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man shares dad’s notes on how to book an Uber, viral tweet gets sweet reactions

Mama dog was feeding the puppies, so dad doggo brought her a treat. Watch

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw unleash their comical side in funny video. Watch

Neeraj Chopra takes Internet by storm with new ad. ‘Epic,’ says Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP