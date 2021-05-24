Home / Trending / Kittens rescued from 12-foot-deep drain after people hear cries, see pics
Kittens rescued from 12-foot-deep drain after people hear cries, see pics

One of the kittens that was crying was was “mad, cold, wet and hungry”.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The kittens inside the drain. (Facebook/Animal Rescue Fund of MS (ARF))

In a wonderful rescue story, two kittens, one of which was “MAD, cold, wet and HUNGRY,” were rescued from a 12-foot-deep drain. A post about this rescue story shared along with pictures from the rescue operation has since been collecting several heartening reactions.

The post has been shared by Animal Rescue Fund of MS (ARF) on Facebook. The post details how the team received a message about cries coming from a deep storm sewer. Members of the team, Tracie and Pippa went to check the situation. They took several things they would need during a rescue but didn’t remember to take a ladder.

“We got to the designated location, pulled back the manhole cover, and had a huge letdown, this storm drain is about 12 feet below street level and there were TWO kittens, not one. It is just that one was very vocal. He was MAD, cold, wet and HUNGRY,” says the post.

The two went off to find a ladder by knocking on people’s doors. After some struggle, they managed to find one. “Eventually, Pippa got down to where the kits were, and dang if one didn't just roll right off the storm drain culvert and went plop into the water and ran down the drain to the east,” the post says further.

Thankfully, the kitten came back and could be rescued out of the drain. The rescues have since been fed and given the necessary medication. Take a look at the share below to see pictures from the rescue:

Since being shared on May 20, the post has collected several reactions.

“Precious, beautiful babies. Y’all are heroes... again! Thank y’all so much,” posted an individual. “Love the story. Appreciate your dedication to these babies,” added another.

What are your thoughts on this amazing rescue?

