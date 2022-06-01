KK songs that Twitter can't get over, following singer's death. See posts

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has passed away due to a heart attack on May 31 in Kolkata. This was right after he performed at a concert there at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. For many people who have grown up listening to KK songs, this loss feels very personal. And several of them have taken to their Twitter handles in order to share about their favourite KK songs that are evergreen and will continue to hold a special place in many people's hearts.

This viral tweet has a thread of this Twitter user's favourite KK songs and there is a good chance that you will also find any of your all-time favourites right here in this list. The list features songs like Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe, among several others.

Here’s a fan favourite:

A Twitter user created a thread of their favourite KK songs as well and this list features songs like Dola Re Dola from Devdas, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster, etc.

Another individual took to their Twitter handle in order to call KK songs “hauntingly beautiful,” and several people seem to agree. Here are the two photos he posted, along with a caption that reads, “Just google KK songs, and every single song brings back the memories. There are 1000s more. So so many more. What a legend, man. Every song is hauntingly beautiful.”

Many Twitter users say that their first love was enriched by a KK song or two, moments of friendship became more beautiful with a KK song to relate to. This particular tweet sums up that emotion quite beautifully:

Here's what another user had to say:

Which KK song will you be remembering this legendary singer by?

