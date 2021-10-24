Koala joeys invade mom’s personal space in a sweet way. Watch adorable video

The videos that showcase adorable moments of love shared between mama animals and their babies are super adorable to watch. Just like this video that shows two koala joeys invading their mom’s personal space in a sweet way.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. It captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the official Insta page of Australia Tourism.

“The joys of being a parent, right? Tabby's personal space has been invaded by her adorable joeys, but like any mumma, she doesn't seem to mind!” reads a part of the caption they shared.

The video opens to show two adorable animals hugging their mama. While one of them is hugging her from behind, the other is perched atop her head.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been shared a bit over 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Charming,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG!” posted another. A few also shared heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

