'Koi baat nahi beta': Uncle's sweet reaction after woman bumps into him at India Gate

A heartwarming video capturing an elderly man's gentle reaction after a woman accidentally bumps into him in Delhi has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared by a digital creator, shows a brief but touching display of kindness and has deeply moved social media users.

A snippet from a video shared by the woman. (Instagram/@thee_yaa_raiii)

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The video opens to show Daya Rai in front of an illuminated India Gate trying to record a video. As she starts moving backwards, she bumps into an elderly man, who almost falls but balances himself before touching the ground.

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Rai instantly apologises, but it is the man’s reaction that has the internet's heart. With a smile and an assuring gesture, the man says, “Koi baat nehi beta” to Rai and walks away.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Daya Rai. This report will be updated when she responds.)

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} The Instagram post quickly went viral, drawing a wide range of opinions and responses from users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Instagram post quickly went viral, drawing a wide range of opinions and responses from users. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “This is such a sweet video.” Another posted, “Such a sweet uncle.”

A third expressed, “He said, No problem, daughter , in a sweet way.” A fourth commented, “Uncle wins hearts.” Many shared heart emoticons on the post.