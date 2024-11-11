Kolkata magician takes out 'swayamvar' ad to find 'tall and handsome' husbands for 3 daughters

A surprising advertisement by the Kolkata's magician, PC Sorcar, has been making waves after it appeared in the 'Patra-Patri Chai' section of a Sunday newspaper. The ad, which promotes the potential marriage of three of his daughters, caught many by surprise, with some initially doubting its authenticity. The magician is seeking to hold a Swayamvar for his three daughters. The unconventional nature of the ad raised eyebrows, particularly due to its candid request for a prospective groom, which read: “Regardless of caste, creed, age (38-45), handsome, tall, well-established man wanted.” Kolkata magician PC Sorcar took out a 'swayamvar' ad seeking 'tall and handsome' husbands for his 3 daughters. (Pixabay)

PC Sorcar Jr., the renowned magician, is not the only one with a touch of stardust in his family. His three daughters—Maneka, Mumtaz, and Maubani—have made names for themselves in their own right. The eldest, Maneka, has followed in her father’s footsteps, mesmerising audiences with her magic. Meanwhile, Mumtaz and Maubani have both gained recognition in the acting world.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Bangla, Maubani, the youngest daughter, spoke about the family’s unconventional approach to marriage. She believes in the concept of ‘soulmates’ and feels that relationships, whether through love or arranged, are about uniting two hearts. Referring to the Swayambhar tradition, where girls had the freedom to choose their partners, she added, “It’s a beautiful process of selecting a life partner, and that’s how I see this marriage.”

Maubani's perspective on marriage

Maubani has been single for a while now and expressed her desire not to waste anyone’s time. Reflecting on what she seeks in a future husband, she emphasised the importance of a good heart. “External beauty may matter in today’s media industry, but what truly matters is honesty and a kind heart,” she said. “You have to be able to live under the same roof with someone who has a beautiful heart.”

A personal take on divorce

Maubani also shared her thoughts on the evolving nature of relationships. Citing her aunt Maneka’s failed marriage in 2012, she remarked, “Marriage is a big decision, but sometimes getting out of a toxic marriage is better than staying in an unhappy one. Divorce should not be looked down upon, as it’s important to find your soulmate. Society should support people in moving forward in life.”

PC Sorcar’s decision to advertise the search for suitable grooms for his daughters reflects his belief that there’s a perfect match for everyone, even in the modern world.