close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Kolkata Police avert suicide by promising distressed man biryani, employment

Kolkata Police avert suicide by promising distressed man biryani, employment

PTI | | Edited by Arfa Javaid
Jan 24, 2024 12:43 PM IST

The man, who climbed a bridge in Kolkata, agreed to descend only after the police lured him with biryani and promised employment.

Police in Kolkata saved the life of a 40-year-old man who climbed on a bridge to commit suicide on January 23. The police promised the distressed man a packet of biryani and employment.

The man took this extreme step due to emotional distress and financial difficulties. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
The man took this extreme step due to emotional distress and financial difficulties. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

According to a police officer from Karaya station, the incident led to a 30-minute traffic disruption on one of the city’s busiest streets.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Read| She called in sick to work, found boss on the same flight

The individual took this extreme step due to emotional distress stemming from his separation from his wife and financial difficulties resulting from business losses.

“Around 2:30 pm, he was taking his elder daughter to Science City on his two-wheeler. He suddenly stopped near the bridge and told her that his mobile phone had fallen somewhere on the road and he was trying to spot it. Leaving her standing on the road, he climbed up the bridge and then threatened to jump off,” the policeman said.

The police from the nearby station, along with personnel from the Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group (DMG) and the fire department, quickly arrived at the spot and started talking with him. After making offers of biryani and employment, the man agreed to descend, he added.

“We spoke to his daughter to understand the problem and accordingly planned the conversation to convince and bring him down. And finally, after we made the offers, he agreed to come down,” the policeman said.

Police fear that if the man had slipped from the bridge, he could have collided with the electric poles or fallen onto the railway tracks below. This could have resulted in severe injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On