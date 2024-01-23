She called in sick to work, ended up sharing a flight with boss

Have you ever called in sick when you were not and crossed paths with your boss? Well, this happened with an Australian woman who took a day off claiming to be sick, only to find herself on the same flight as her boss. As per reports, Leila Soares realised this after she landed. The woman realised that she was on the same flight as her boss after she landed. (Representational image/@Unsplash)

Daily Mail reported that the woman recorded a video upon spotting her boss and shared it on TikTok with the text overlay that reads, “Messaged my boss to call in sick only to find him on the same flight.” The clip shows the passengers alighting the JetStar flight. Moments later, the camera zooms in to show an individual that Soares shares is her boss. She then switches the camera back to her and can be seen wearing a cap, sunglasses and face mask to conceal her identity in case her boss spots her.

The video, as expected, has gone viral with millions of views. Soares, in the video’s comments section, informed that there are very slim chances that her boss would have seen her as the passengers sitting in the back and front boarded the plane through two different doors.

Earlier, a woman took to Reddit to share that her boss asked her to call in sick after she took an 8-minute long washroom break.

“I work from home and stepped away from my workstation to use the bathroom this morning. Halfway through my eight-minute bathroom break, I got a voicemail from my boss telling me that I either needed to call in sick, take PTO or get back online right now. I reiterated, I was offline for eight minutes and they wanted me to use a sick day. I frequently skip breaks and work past when my shift is set to end. I got this job in my second year in college because I was sick of working retail,” wrote the woman who goes by the username ‘SpecterGygax’ on Reddit.