Passengers claim they sat in someone else’s urine on 10-hour-long international flight, Qantas Airways responds

A couple in New Zealand landed in a battle with Qantas Airways after they claimed that they had to sit in someone else’s urine during their trip from Bangkok to Sydney. As per reports, the couple demanded a full refund of what they paid for the 10-hour-long flight but the airline initially refused. Afterwards, Qantas Airways addressed the issue by apologising to the couple and issuing a refund. A couple claimed that the incident took place on their 10-hour-long flight from Bangkok to Sydney. (Unsplash/@laowai66)

When the couple took their seats on the flight, they kept their belongings on the floor, in front of their seat, reports NZ Herald. However, when they picked the items, including a Qantas pillow, they realised that the items were wet. They kept the other items in the overhead bin and got a replacement for the pillow, which was ‘wet and stained on one side’.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the outlet, it was after finding a child’s underwear beneath their seat that the couple concluded that the liquid that stained their belongings was not water but urine.

How did the airline respond?

According to the NZ Herald, the supervisor initially offered the couple 10,000 Qantas points. The travellers refused stating that they want a full refund and the points won’t help them as they are planning not to travel by Qantas Airlines again. They further added that it “does not make up for the fact we were sitting in biohazard waste”.

As per the outlet, after angry exchanges between the couple and the airline over email, the company agreed to refund their ticket fare. They also issued an apology. However, the airlines didn’t issue any statement on the nature of the liquid that was on the airline floor.

“We have apologised to the customer and will be providing a refund as a gesture of goodwill,” a Qantas spokesperson told NZ Herald. The couple also told the outlet that though they are ‘disappointed’ that it took so long for the matter to be resolved, they are ‘really happy’ about the full refund.