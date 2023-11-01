News / Trending / Man takes sip of milkshake ordered from Grubhub, it turns out to be pee. Company responds

Man takes sip of milkshake ordered from Grubhub, it turns out to be pee. Company responds

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 01, 2023 05:56 PM IST

A man ordered a milkshake from a restaurant through Grubhub. Upon realising that he received pee instead of the milkshake, he immediately contacted the company.

A man was left feeling ‘disgusted’ after he took a sip of what he believed was milkshake but in reality turned out to be urine. As per reports, this happened when the man ordered food through Grubhub, and the company’s driver delivered the wrong cup by mistake.

A Grubhub driver told a customer that he delivered a pee-filled cup to him by mistake (Representative image). (Unsplash/@Julio Lopez)
Caleb Wood from Utah ordered fries and a milkshake from Chick-fil-A using the Grubhub app, reports Fox 59. “When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip. I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine,” he told the outlet.

As his next move, Wood immediately called the driver and informed him about the mistake. The driver went back to meet Wood and clear the confusion.

The driver told Wood that he often relieves himself in styrofoam cups that he keeps in his car while working long hours. While delivering Wood’s order he accidentally grabbed the wrong cup and ended up giving it to him instead of his milkshake.

How did Grubhub respond?

When Wood reached out to the company, they initially issued a refund of $18 for his $25 order. However, later, they also issued a statement addressing the incident.

“We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us. We’re following up with the customer to apologise and are coaching the representative who was previously in touch with the customer,” the company said in the statement.

