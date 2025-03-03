Korean driver refuses to believe India exists, woman’s bizarre conversation goes viral. Watch

A frustrating conversation between an Indian woman and her South Korean taxi driver has gone viral after he struggled to believe that she came from India. Piyusha Patil, a fashion and beauty content creator, based in South Korea's Seoul shared her bizarre interaction with a Korean taxi driver who refused to believe that she was from India. Piyusha Patil, a fashion and beauty content creator, based in South Korea's Seoul shared her bizarre interaction with a Korean taxi driver (Instagram/piyuchino)

Patil even joked that there is "Always that taxi ajusshi(uncle) in korea" who asks bizarre questions. She said she often has the "wildest conversations" in a taxis but decided to record this one.

The video begins with the taxi driver asking Patil in Korean where she was from and she replied, India but the driver claimed he did not know where that was. Explaining further, she said that India was located near China and near Pakistan.

"Indonesia?," he replies, trying to correct her. Chuckling at his response, she says, "No, India or Indo."

"There is something called India. What is the population?" he asks, not believing that the country exists.

Take a look at the video here:

To the taxi driver's surprise, she replies that India is the most populated country in the world. "Even more than China," she adds, drawing a surprised shriek from the driver.

"China has 1.3 billion people," he counters but she adds that India's population is higher.

"Then it must be India," he replies in Korean, finally realising the country she was talking about.

He then goes on to ask her why she was in South Korea and whether she studied at an Indian or Korean univeristy.

The video amused many on Instagram who were confused by the taxi driver's clueless replies. "Was he faking it or he really didn't know about India I mean its just hard to believe," said one user.

Another user said, "I get the same kind of reactions when I tell people that I grew up in India. Since, It's in Chinese, they mix up India with Indonesia and have a hard time processing facts."

