Korean man flawlessly sings Kabira at a wedding, netizens are wowed. Watch

Videos of foreigners embracing Indian culture often go viral. Many people love to try Indian cuisine or take part in the culture by wearing traditional attire. Now, another clip showing a Korean man singing a Hindi song at a wedding has gone viral on social media. In an Instagram post by Kim Jaehyeon, you can see him practicing the song Kabira by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina.

The video shows the Korean man telling people that he decided to sing Kabira for a friend's wedding. He starts practicing a month before and even writes down the lyrics in Korean so he can master it. Once the final day comes, he can be seen on the stage with a guitarist and singing the song perfectly. As he sings, many people cheer for him.

In the post's caption, he informed, "I can not speak any Indian languages at all, but to offer my congratulations to the newlywed couple @nishant_gawande1 & @pranjali_77 , I prepared this song. Although I made a lot of mistakes on the stage, I loved and appreciated that everybody liked my singing! Thank you."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has been viewed by more than one lakh people. The post also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the comments wrote, "The most amazing version of Kabira I have heard!" A second person added, "Wowwwww. Amazing seriously. You killed it, bro!! Seriously appreciate your efforts." "This is so sweet," said a third.

