Korean singer who lost 10 kg in a month collapses onstage mid-performance. Video

South Korean singer Hyuna (stylized as HyunA) has apologized to fans after she collapsed onstage mid-performance, raising concerns about her health and rapid weight loss. Hyuna fainted on Sunday while performing “Bubble Pop” at the Waterbomb 2025 Macau music festival. Singer-songwriter Hyuna collapsed onstage during a performance in Macau.

The 33-year-old had recently revealed that she lost 10 kg within a month, according to a report in The Korea Times.

Footage shared online shows the Korean singer-songwriter fainting during her performance at the Macau music festival. Her dancers rushed to her aid as she fell to the ground. She was picked up and carried offstage by a security guard.

Hyuna’s weight gain and rapid loss

According to a report in Chosunbiz, after marrying singer Yong Junhyung last year, Hyuna became the subject of repeated pregnancy rumours after fans noticed she had gained some weight.

Feeling pressured by the speculation, she announced a strict diet plan on October 3, admitting that she had been eating more than usual after her wedding and had put on weight quickly.

Hyuna admitted that she had eaten a lot after marriage and had gained weight quickly. Along with her announcement, she shared an old photo from her slimmer days, saying she wanted to return to her previous form.

On November 4, she announced that she had lost 10 kg within a month. However, she said she hadn’t yet finished her diet.

Experts say losing that much weight so quickly can cause nutritional imbalance and fatigue — and it seems her body couldn’t handle the rapid change.

Singer’s apology

Hyuna apologized to her fans and viewers after fainting on stage.

“I’m really sorry. It was a short break between performances, but I wanted to show you my best. I don’t remember anything that happened, and I feel like I wasn’t professional,” she said in a post shared on social media.

“I’ll try to build my strength and keep working hard. It would be great if everything went the way I want, but I’ll try. I want to thank you for loving and supporting me from when I was so young until now,” the singer added.