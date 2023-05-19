K-Pop band Blitzers learns steps to Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Watch

Naatu Naatu craze is yet to die down, and the different videos related to the song that are regularly posted online perfectly prove that. One such video was shared a few days ago and it has impressed people. The video shows members of K-Pop boy band Blitzers learning the dancing routine of the song.

The image shows members of K-Pop band Blitzers dancing to Naatu Naatu.(Instagram/@hello82official)

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of hello82, a K-pop related platform. "K-Pop boy group does the 'Naatu Naatu' dance," they wrote as they posted the video. The clip opens to show two members of the band practising the hooksteps that Ram Charan and Jr NTR originally performed. As the clip progresses, the K-Pop band members are seen dancing to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than seven lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to one lakh likes. The post has received several comments from people. Many Indians took to the comments section to share their happiness about the video.

Here's how Instagram users reacted:

"As an Indian we obviously feel proud and damnnn happyyy," commented an Instagram user. "First they came to Pakistan to film a music video and are now dancing to Indian songs, Blitzers are officially our desi boys, I'm claiming them for us south Asians the rest of y'all can back off," joined another. "The end is so cute," added a third. "OMG, as an Indian K-Pop stan, I love this," wrote a fourth.

