‘Kuldeep Yadav’ delivering food? Here’s what the cricketer has to say

After an X user shared how cricketer ‘Kuldeep Yadav’ came to deliver him food, the post took social media by storm. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. In fact, the cricketer also reshared the tweet and had a hilarious response to it. (Also Read: India into ICC World Cup finals after beating New Zealand by 70 runs, X reacts)

Kuldeep Yadav replied to an X user's query. (PTI)

X user @harsh_humour shared a snapshot of his food delivery. The delivery agent’s name reads Kuldeep Yadav. As the man shared this post, in the caption he wrote, “Bhai @imkuldeep18 aap off-pitch bhi deliver kar rahe? (@imkuldeep18, you’re delivering off the pitch too?)

When the cricketer took notice of this tweet, he hilariously replied, “Kya order kia tha bhai? (What did you order brother?)”

The post made by Kuldeep Yadav was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two million times. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, “He ordered the World Cup trophy. Hope you will deliver.”

A second shared, “I think the World Cup. Still on the way will be delivered on 19th.”

A third added, “Ordered 3 wickets and 1 catch.”

“Good luck for the World Cup, Kuldeep brother!” Posted a fourth.

