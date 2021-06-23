Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts
Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

To express their reactions to Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter Ananya Birla's Instagram post many shared heart emoticons.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The image shows musician Ananya Birla, also daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.(Instagram/@ananyabirla)

Ananya Birla, singer and daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, recently took to Instagram to share sweet pictures of her family. She shared the photos with a caption pointing out a piece of clothing that all of them are seen wearing.

“Life, love, laughter and matching fluorescent board shorts,” Ananya Birla wrote while sharing the pictures. The first image shows Ananya Birla with her parents and siblings. While Kumar Mangalam Birla is seen sitting in the front, his wife Neerja Birla and their two other kids Advaitesha and Aryaman are sitting in the back along with Ananya.

Wondering what the second picture shows? Take a look at the Instagram post yourself:

Shared over five hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 17,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar commented on the post and wrote, “Oh! Hey family.” Mountaineer Arjun Vajpai also shared a comment. “Such a lovely click,” he wrote. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the pictures shared by Ananya Birla on Instagram?

Topics
ananya birla kumar mangalam birla
