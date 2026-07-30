Kusha Kapila’s co-founder reveals he quit 3 crore job to travel the world: ‘One day I just left’

The co-founder of actor Kusha Kapila’s shapewear brand Underneat has revealed that he once quit his high-paying job to travel the world. Vimarsh Razdan said that the year he spent travelling changed his perspective on work-life balance.

Vimarsh Razdan is the co-founder and CEO of Underneat, a shapewear brand started by actor Kusha Kapila.

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In a LinkedIn post shared this morning, Razdan revealed that he used to work 18 to 20 hours a day at a job that paid him ₹3 crore per annum. However, he chose to walk away from that impressive paycheck in a decision that many questioned.

‘I went home only to sleep’

“I left a ₹3 crore CTC job and travelled the whole world for one year,” Razdan revealed in his LinkedIn post.

The co-founder and CEO of Underneat said that the decision to quit came after 13 years of hard work. In fact, he would often work between 18 to 20 hours at his demanding job, often going home only to sleep for a bit.

“For 13 years of my life, I only went home to sleep. I used to work 18-20-hour days, and it became normal for me,” he wrote on LinkedIn. And then, one fine day, he decided to quit.

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Razdan said that some people called him “crazy” for quitting his ₹3 crore job. “Then one day I just... left. Took a year and travelled to Iceland, Croatia, Paris, and every corner I could find,” he revealed.

The year he spent travelling across Europe changed his perspective on work and life.

A new perspective

“People said I was crazy - ‘You're throwing away momentum.’ But that year broke the loop for me,” he explained.

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Razdan, a graduate of NIFT Delhi who later studied at IIM Calcutta, said that when he returned to work after a year, he began building differently.

“When I came back, I didn't build the same way. I stopped optimizing for grind and started optimizing for rest, thinking time, and people around me who could actually carry weight,” he revealed.

The time off also gave him some clarity on what he wanted to do.

“The year away forced me to think about what I actually wanted to build and who I wanted to build it with. It gave me clarity, and that’s what helped me build my other two businesses,” said the CEO of Underneat.

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His LinkedIn post seems to have struck a chord with many. “Sometimes distance gives you perspective that constant activity never can,” one person said in the comments section.

“The idea of grinding and hustling has been idealized for far too long. What we need is less chasing and more of exploring,” another agreed.