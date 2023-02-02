Kylie Jenner shares wholesome post as Stormi Webster turns 5, netizens heart it

Kylie Jenner's eldest child Stormi Webster turned five on February 1. The celebrity shared a series of wholesome pictures, a video and a note for her daughter on social media. The pictures gave a glimpse of Stormi Webster's routine life. In the video, Kylie Jenner can be heard whispering "I love you" to her daughter.

In the note, she added, "I gave you the gift of life, and life gave me the gift of you. The most special girl. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, storm girl."

This post was shared only a few hours ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than eight lakh people. Many have commented and wished the birthday girl.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Awwww she is the sweetest little girl ever. Happy birthday to your baby girl, @kyliejenner." A second person said, "She looks so much like Kylie." "Such a cute little Angel. HBD Stormi," said a third. A fourth person added, "That video!!! Such a treasure! I still carry (and listen to) a small recording my daughter made 17 years ago. Just know that a couple of seconds of recording will be your most valuable "gift" as the years pass. God bless!"

Many other people have wished her a happy birthday, while some have reacted using heart emojis.