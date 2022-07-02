Labrador enjoys playing hide-n-seek with his pet parent. Watch cute video

Pet parents play various games with their fur babies to make them happy. When such activities are recorded and posted online, they make for wholesome videos. Just like this one shared on Instagram that shows a Labrador playing hide-n-seek with his human.

The video was shared by the Instagram page dedicated to the Labrador. "Magnus LOVES hide-n-seek! He gets insanely excited when he finds me! It's such a great game you can do inside or outside plus in encourages dogs to always look for you," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #hidenseek, #doggames, and #labrador. The video opens to show a man hiding behind the sofa. It then progresses to show a Labrador named Magnus searching for his human. Towards the end, the dog finds his human and gets all excited. A text insert on the video reads, "Hide-N-Seek."

Watch the adorable video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the share has received more than 30,900 views and over 3,000 likes. The post has received several comments from people and from Instagram pages dedicated to the dogs.

"I love to play hide and seek," shared an individual. "Awww, good job Magnus!" expressed another. "Got you, daddy," posted a third. "Well done," read another. "Looked like fun," shared a fifth. "Love a good game, have fun," commented another.