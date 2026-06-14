'Laid off because of AI': Corporate employee fears sending 100 job applications for a single interview

A Reddit user has sparked a discussion online after claiming that his corporate role was being phased out because of artificial intelligence. In a post titled “Laid off because of AI”, the man said he had been working at his corporate job for the past four years before learning that his position would no longer exist.

A man has shared his fear of entering the job market after losing his corporate role to AI. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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(Also read: Bengaluru man laid off with entire team plans to quit corporate life: ‘I have been preparing for this day for years’)

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “I've been working at my corporate job for the past 4 years and just found out my position is being phased out because if AI. I started to see the writing on the wall a few months ago because of how much AI was being unnecessarily worked into every task for the sake of "productivity".”

He added that he had considered himself a dedicated employee who rarely took leave and never caused trouble at work. However, he said that none of it seemed to matter when companies looked for ways to reduce costs.

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“I considered myself a valuable employee. Never complained. Rarely took off. It doesn't matter how good if a worker or team player you are to these upper-level execs as long as they can find a way to make more profits,” he wrote.

User worries about job search

The man also shared that he was anxious about re-entering the job market, especially after hearing several difficult experiences from other applicants.

“Dreading entering the job application process because of all the horror stories of having to apply to upwards of 100 jobs just to get one interview. Has anyone else dealt with this? I'm not usually on Reddit, but it'll help to know I'm not the only one,” he added.

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Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

The post soon drew several reactions from users, many of whom shared similar fears about job security in the age of AI.

One user wrote, “This is exactly what many people warned about. Companies will call it productivity, but for employees it means fewer jobs.” Another said, “Start applying now and do not wait for the official end date. The market is brutal, but early applications can help.”

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(Also read:₹5 crore net worth asks: ‘Should I be satisfied or heartbroken?’"> Laid off at 29, MNC employee with over ₹5 crore net worth asks: ‘Should I be satisfied or heartbroken?’)

A third user commented, “I was laid off last year for the same reason. It took me four months and more than 200 applications to find something decent.” Another person wrote, “Upskill, update your resume and reach out to your network immediately. Do not rely only on job portals.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)