'Do what you love, Papa': How a daughter inspired her 44-year-old laid-off dad to launch a startup

A powerful LinkedIn post has gone viral after an entrepreneur decided to openly celebrate his "layoff anniversary" rather than hide it. Reflecting on the toughest year of his career, the founder detailed five vital life lessons on resilience, including a poignant conversation with his daughter that completely altered his career trajectory. Social media has flooded the post with admiration, praising his family's unwavering support in turning corporate rejection into professional freedom. The man who restarted his career after being laid off at 44. (LinkedIn/Himanshu Jha)

“Today, I am celebrating my first layoff anniversary. Yes, celebrating,” founder Himanshu Jha wrote on LinkedIn. Sharing his story, he posted, “One year ago, I was laid off. At that time, it felt like a difficult chapter, maybe even one of the hardest moments of my professional life. But today, when I look back, I can honestly say this has been the best one year of my life.”

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He continued, “At 44, I restarted my journey as an entrepreneur. I chose to build something of my own,” adding, “I chose to follow the path that gave me meaning, energy, and purpose. And today, I truly love what I am doing.”

He then shared five lessons that life taught him after being laid off, including a moment with his daughter that inspired him to launch his startup. He shared that the first lesson he learned was how important it was to have your life partner’s support. He further thanked his wife, Arzoo Jha, for standing beside him and believing in him.

Jha continued that life also taught him that it was ok to restart at any age. “A layoff is not the end. A career setback is not your final identity. Sometimes life pushes you out of comfort so you can finally build the life you were meant to live.”

He then talked about his “secret co-founder” - his daughter. “3rd lesson came from my daughter. She asked me to follow my dream, and that is why I lovingly call her my secret co-founder. One day, while playing Scrabble, she said something very simple: ‘Do what you love, Papa.’ Simple words, but they carried the deepest truth. Her belief reminded me that we should not only teach our children courage; we should also show them what courage looks like.

Though Jha embraced it as a lesson, he learned that during the difficult times, not everyone stays. “Some friends and relatives may be the first to disappear when you need them the most. But that also teaches you who truly matters, who genuinely supports you, and who deserves a place in your journey.”

The founder also reminded everyone about their “biggest asset”, their health and how it’s important to focus on self. The founder also emphasised that “health is your biggest asset,” noting the deep importance of focusing on oneself, routine, and inner peace after years of chasing corporate goals.

“Honestly today, I don’t see my layoff as a loss. I see it as a turning point. And most importantly, it gave me the opportunity to build something I truly believe in. To anyone going through a layoff, career break, or difficult transition, please remember this: Your story is not over. Sometimes the chapter you fear the most becomes the chapter that changes your life,” he wrote as a concluding part of his post.