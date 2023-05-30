'Laid off by Meta twice': Woman shares how it impacted her mental health

Meta's recent wave of layoffs has had a profound impact on countless individuals. In March of 2023, the company made the announcement of its second round of layoffs, resulting in the elimination of 10,000 positions. As the layoffs unfolded, numerous individuals turned to LinkedIn to express their firsthand experiences. One of those individuals is Andrea Guzmán García-Luna, a former Meta employee who, unfortunately, has been let go from the company not just once but twice. The first time she lost her job was back in 2018 and now once again in 2023. Andrea recently shared that this entire ordeal has taken a toll on her mental health. Meta has started the layoffs again. An individual shared her experience on LinkedIn.(AP)

Andrea Guzmán García-Luna wrote on LinkedIn, "Over the past months I’ve seen people cry on Zoom calls more than I have in my 8-year career, joined chats where people shared their fears about the possible scenarios of the layoffs and Googled ‘Meta Layoffs’ frantically to get some sense of control over the situation. It’s been gruelling. All this to say I realized a lot of things about Mental Health in the corporate world. The constant pressure to perform and competition vs the realization that one’s financial stability can be taken away at any moment by any reason. I know it’s what we sign up for but, is it okay?"

She further wrote, "And don’t get me wrong. I still see the bright things that happened during my tenure at the company which includes meeting the best talent in the world. People who work at Meta are exceptional, my team and managers specifically were brilliant and held me up till the last minute. My partners were amazing people who showed their support and appreciation til the very last day. I carry them all in my heart."

An individual wrote, "Appreciate your vulnerability and realness, here Andrea! I wish our paths crossed more in our Meta days, and am here to talk any time as we figure out what’s next!" A second added, "Thanks for sharing this Andrea! You are an extraordinary professional and I learned a lot from you! Hope our paths cross again one day! Wish you the best and count on me!" "Andrea your experience resonates with so many of us, even beyond the world of Meta, who’ve been laid off. It certainly resonates with me. What we are experiencing today is unprecedented, and the effects it’s had on so many of us have been unfathomable," expressed a third.

