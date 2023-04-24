Ex-Meta employee says was not prepared for ‘emotional rollercoaster’

A now-former Meta employee who get laid off in the company's second round of layoffs, which it announced last month, has said he has been through an ‘emotional rollercoaster’ since being notified he was being let go. Meta has laid off more than 20,000 workers across two recent layoff drives (Representational Image)

Chris Bowler, who joined Meta Platforms in August 2021, took to LinkedIn to share his ‘layoff experience.’

“Just over 24 hours have passed since I was notified, I was one of the many who had been impacted by the Meta Layoffs. Nothing had prepared me for the emotional rollercoaster I have been through since then and I imagine, like many, will continue to go through for the next few days/weeks or longer,” Bowler wrote on the job-search platform, apparently on April 21.

Chris Bowler's LinkedIn post (Chris Bowler/LinkedIn)

Reflecting upon his time with the organisation formerly known as Facebook, he expressed satisfaction at having been able to support others in his role as a manager and project lead, and to have played a part in shaping the company's overall direction.

Bowler also thanked people he got to work with at Meta, adding that he will be actively seeking ‘new and exciting’ opportunities in the Design and Communication space.

Over 20,000 employees laid off by Meta

Since November last year, the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed tech giant has laid off more than 20,000 employees, across two rounds. In November 2022, over 11,000 people, constituting 13% of Meta's then total workforce, were handed pink slips.

Then, in March this year, it announced it will slash another 10,000 jobs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON