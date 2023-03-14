Facebook parent Meta to cut 10,000 jobs: Report

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has decided to undertake another mass-layoffs downsizing its workforce by 10,000 employees.

In an email to employees on Tuesday, Meta CEO Zuckerberg stated that the company will conduct multiple rounds of job cuts in the coming months, as well as cancel some projects and reduce hiring rates, a report from The Wall Street Journal said.

Along with slashing another 10,000 jobs, Meta will also not fill 5,000 open positions.

“This will be tough and there's no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg, reports AP.

“It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success,” he added.

Earlier in November, Meta announced that it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 workers, in one of the year's largest tech layoffs and the first in the business's 18-year history.

Notably, in a statement following the mass layoffs, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that additional cost-cutting measures would be implemented. He said that the business will implement additional cost-cutting measures similar to these in the coming months.

"We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," the statement released then read.