Laid-off techie who got 1.7 crore severance package is relieved to leave ‘dog-eat-dog’ world

A techie who was working for one of the biggest tech companies in the world shared a post on the anonymous professional community Blind after being laid off. The individual expressed that being relieved after leaving the “toxic” and “dog-eat-dog culture” of the company, adding about receiving a $200 (approximately ₹1.7 crore) severance package. The techie’s post has sparked a debate among people. The techie claimed he was in "prestige handcuffs" at his old job. (Unsplash/Alex Presa)

“Laid off and relieved…,” the techie wrote. “I was sick of the toxic, dog eats dog culture. Sick! I'm sure something else will come up. I don't want to be a part of the rat race anymore. The $200K severance (including the vest) is enough for me,” the techie continued.

The individual further posted, “I don't want to prove myself anymore,” adding that now the techie is only interested in learning tech and experimenting with it.

In the concluding lines of the share, the individual wrote, “F**k this prestige handcuffs!! They only give disease. For once, I want to just enjoy life.”

People had a lot to say:

The post prompted a flurry of reactions among the platform users. While some asked serious questions about the individual’s company and employment, others chose the route of hilarity to express their reactions.

“Damn, I want 200K severance,” wrote an individual. Another added, “200K$ severance, and you’re complaining. I was laid off from Oracle with 14K$.” A third expressed, “A person who can get laid off and think positively is a WINNER. I'm sure you'll eventually find your way back to 600k TC or whatever you decide gives you more fulfillment.” A fourth shared, “It’s hard not to think positively to be out of work and receive a 200k paycheck.”