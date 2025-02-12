Woman couldn’t ‘last 10 minutes’ in the role she landed after hundreds of relentless job applications

A woman who claims she was relentlessly searching for a job revealed that she couldn’t last even ten minutes after landing one following months of applying to various places. According to news.com.au, the 32-year-old left the childcare centre where she got employed because she couldn’t handle the “screaming babies.” A woman claimed she couldn’t last even 10 minutes in her new job and ran out of the place. (Screengrab (Instagram))

“I couldn’t do it”

“I left because I’d never done children before, and I was in a room with 10 screaming babies, and I just couldn’t do it,” Sophie Ward told the outlet, adding that she fled so quickly that she forgot to take her Tupperware, filled with her meal for the day, and it left her “fuming” for the day.

People are curious

The woman’s decision left many baffled, according to the outlet. One of whom asked, “What was so horrible in 10 minutes?” Another sympathized by saying that childcare is not for the “faint-hearted.”

A wave of rejections:

Ward told the outlet that she repeatedly got “rejected” from several grocery chains. The result was the same when she handed her resumes at retail shops. She added that she attended three interviews but was “ghosted” after a few rounds.

“I even went for an interview the other day, and they asked me to text them my schedule for a trial, and they never got back to me,” she said.

That is when she decided to take a chance at childcare. However, from her fast exit, it became apparent that it wasn’t a match for her.

The UK expat said that finding the right job in Australia has been “tough.” However, she said that being desperate doesn’t mean she is “willing to accept anything.”